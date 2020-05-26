This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Car, watches and mobile phones seized by CAB in Meath

Gardaí helped CAB carry out the search operation today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 May 2020, 6:23 PM
24 minutes ago 3,444 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5108283

100559235_10158194725873001_6258651344735830016_o The seized Audi car. Source: Garda Press Office

A CAR, WATCHES and a number of other items were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during a search operation in Meath earlier today.

CAB officers, assisted by detectives attached to the Garda Meath Division, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search at an address in Co Meath this morning.

During the course of the operation, the following assets were seized:

  • Audi A7
  • Two Tag Heuer watches
  • One Gucci watch
  • Miniature mobile phone
  • Laptops, mobile phones and documentation

100961734_10158194725743001_2481792529247240192_o One of the seized watches. Source: Garda Press Office

100710760_10158194726158001_2186670676205633536_o The miniature phone that was seized. Source: Garda Press Office

Cash – €8,700 and 8,000 Polish Zloty – was also seized during this operation.

Today’s operation was conducted as part of an investigation targeting assets deriving from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

