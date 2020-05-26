Car, watches and mobile phones seized by CAB in Meath

The seized Audi car. Source: Garda Press Office

A CAR, WATCHES and a number of other items were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during a search operation in Meath earlier today.

CAB officers, assisted by detectives attached to the Garda Meath Division, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search at an address in Co Meath this morning.

During the course of the operation, the following assets were seized:

Audi A7

Two Tag Heuer watches

One Gucci watch

Miniature mobile phone

Laptops, mobile phones and documentation

One of the seized watches. Source: Garda Press Office

The miniature phone that was seized. Source: Garda Press Office

Cash – €8,700 and 8,000 Polish Zloty – was also seized during this operation.

Today’s operation was conducted as part of an investigation targeting assets deriving from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.