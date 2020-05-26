Car, watches and mobile phones seized by CAB in Meath

A CAR, WATCHES and a number of other items were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) during a search operation in Meath earlier today.
CAB officers, assisted by detectives attached to the Garda Meath Division, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search at an address in Co Meath this morning.
During the course of the operation, the following assets were seized:
- Audi A7
- Two Tag Heuer watches
- One Gucci watch
- Miniature mobile phone
- Laptops, mobile phones and documentation
Cash – €8,700 and 8,000 Polish Zloty – was also seized during this operation.
Today’s operation was conducted as part of an investigation targeting assets deriving from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.
