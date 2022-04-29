#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 April 2022
Over €22,000 and multiple luxury watches seized by CAB in search operations

Searches took place in South Dublin, West Dublin, Kildare and Laois this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 29 Apr 2022, 6:45 PM
OVER €22,000 AND multiple designer watches were seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) as part of several search operations earlier today.

Gardaí have said that ten separate locations in West Dublin, South Dublin, Kildare and Laois were searched as part of the today’s operation.

These locations included four residential addresses, four business addresses including a licenced premises and two professional premises.

In the course of the searches, over €22,000 in cash was found across multiple locations.

Three designer watches, including Hublot and Rolex watches, were also seized alongside designer handbags and clothing.

In addition, documents, records, hard drives and other electronic devices were also seized.

Gardaí have said that there were no arrests made as part of the operation.

According to Gardaí, the search operation was to target the “commercial activities of a significant Dublin based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering”.

“Today’s action is noteworthy in the context of an on-going proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality,” said a Garda spokesperson.

The searches were carried out alongside the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Ronanstown and Lucan District Detective Units, Naas District Detective Units and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

