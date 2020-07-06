This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 July, 2020
Caravans, vehicles, and cash seized in Criminal Assets Bureau raid on 16 premises in Longford

Sixteen searches were carried out, including 12 residential premises, three commercial premises, and one professional premises.

By Conor McCrave Monday 6 Jul 2020, 2:34 PM
25 minutes ago 3,606 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142673
Cash seized during the search.
A MULTI-AGENCY operation involving several garda units has led to the seizure of three caravans, almost a dozen vehicles, and a quantity of cash in a series of searches in Longford this morning. 

Some 16 searches were carried out, including at 12 residential premises, three commercial premises, and one professional premises. 

The seizures were made by teams from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, and the Garda Air Support Unit, among others. 

Officers seized cash worth €110,000 and £14,000, three caravans, and 11 vehicles including a Mercedes, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Ranger, Isuzu DMAX, Toyota Landcruiser, and assorted light commercial vehicles. 

merc CAB Mercedes seized during the searches. Source: Garda Facebook

Three power washers, three watches – two Rolex and one Tag Heuer -and designer handbags and footwear were also seized during the searches. 

Financial accounts in excess of €80,000 were frozen by way of Orders under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The CAB investigation is focused on an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) based in County Longford who are suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation and extortion of monies.

A garda statement said: “The gang targeted in today’s search operation is heavily involved in the ongoing feud in the Longford area and a number of members of the OCG have been before the Courts in relation to criminal incidents emanating from this feud.

power washers CAB Power-washers seized during the raids.

Gardaí added that “the gang has amassed a large property portfolio as a result of the proceeds of their involvement in criminal activity”.

Today’s search operation comes as a result of ongoing liaison between CAB and local gardaí in Longford utilising trained Divisional Asset Profilers and is described as “a significant development” in the CAB investigation.

