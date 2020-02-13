Cars, designer bags and €22,500 in cash seized by CAB after searches in Cork and Tipperary

Source: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) and members of An Garda Síochána seized cash, cars and other items as part of a search operation in Cork and Tipperary earlier today.

Searches at 21 locations in county Cork and one location in county Tipperary were conducted in total.

The search locations included 11 residential dwellings, four business premises, one hotel room and six professional premises (solicitors, accountants, etc).

During the course of the search, the following was seized:

€22,500 in cash

191-registration Renault Kadjar

182-registration Kia Sportage

142-registration Skoda Superb

171-registration Range Rover

162-registration Hyundai Santa Fe

151-registration Volkswagen Passat

Two Louis Vuitton bags

One Rolex watch

In addition to this, a small quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, mobile phones, financial records and business records were seized, and funds were restrained in four different financial accounts.

Source: An Garda Síochána

Source: An Garda Síochána

Source: An Garda Síochána

Source: An Garda Síochána

Two men were arrested at the scene by local gardaí. One man was arrested on foot of a court bench warrant while another man was arrested for an offence under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act; the offence had occurred on an earlier date.

‘Significant blow’

The CAB investigation centres on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city and county.

The individual is linked to a number of businesses in west Cork and it is believed he is laundering the proceeds of his criminal conduct, namely the supply of controlled drugs, through these businesses.

In a statement released today, gardaí said today’s search operation “has dealt a significant blow to the drug distribution network in Cork city and Cork county and is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working closely with the Garda Division through the Asset Profiler Network”.

In total, 124 people took part in today’s search operation – CAB employees, local uninformed gardaí and detectives, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Southern Region Armed Support Unit, the Dog Unit and the Divisional Search Team.