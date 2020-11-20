CAB raids: Mobile phones and documents seized as part of Garda probe into harassment of QIH management

ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND documents have been seized during a search operation in Dublin and Cavan today.

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

A number of properties were searched as part of today’s operation, including residential dwellings and business/professional premises.

During the course of the operation, a number of electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, along with documentation relating to financial matters and property ownership was seized.

This search operation was carried out as part of CAB’s investigation into events which commenced circa January 2015, which include the harassment of senior officials of a commercial entity known as Quinn Industrial Holdings. This escalated from 2016 onwards to include criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion.

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of members of the organised criminal group responsible for these crimes.

Today’s searches are a significant development in the CAB investigation, gardaí said.