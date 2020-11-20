#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

CAB raids: Mobile phones and documents seized as part of Garda probe into harassment of QIH management

A number of properties were searched as part of today’s operation.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Nov 2020, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 6,189 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273196
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND documents have been seized during a search operation in Dublin and Cavan today.

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit. 

A number of properties were searched as part of today’s operation, including residential dwellings and business/professional premises. 

During the course of the operation, a number of electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, along with documentation relating to financial matters and property ownership was seized. 

This search operation was carried out as part of CAB’s investigation into events which commenced circa January 2015, which include the harassment of senior officials of a commercial entity known as Quinn Industrial Holdings. This escalated from 2016 onwards to include criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion. 

The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of members of the organised criminal group responsible for these crimes. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Today’s searches are a significant development in the CAB investigation, gardaí said.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie