Designer handbags, €9,000 Rolex, cash and cars seized in CAB raids

OFFICERS FROM THE Criminal Assets Bureau seized several designer handbags, a rolex, two cars and a quantity of cash in a number morning raids.

CAB officers conducted searches in a number of locations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR North) this morning.

In total, officers seized:

• Several designer handbags (value €6,850)

Cash (€2,555)

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch and box (value €9,050)

VW Passat R Line

VW Golf R Line

A number of files and documents were also seized.

The searches were carried out by CAB personnel with support from the Emergency Response Unit, and DMR North District Detective and Drug Unit personnel. The Customs Dog Unit also provided assistance.

Gardaí said that the operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking and firearms crime and marked a significant development in an ongoing investigation.