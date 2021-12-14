#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 14 December 2021
CAB raids 16 premises in operation targeting Kinahan cartel associate

Gardaí searched 16 premises today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 5:07 PM
THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today raided 16 premises in an investigation targeting alleged organised criminal behaviour by a businessman in County Wicklow. 

This morning, members of the CAB raided 16 properties linked to him, including one pub in Wicklow. 

Gardaí seized electronics and accounts linked to the businesses, informed sources have told this publication. 

The man under investigation is a well-known businessman in the area. He has long been investigated for his alleged dealings with the Kinahan cartel.

In total, gardaí seized:

  • Cannabis Herb with an estimate value of €900
  • Lidocaine with an estimate value of €50
  • Steroids with an estimate value of €100
  • Two Airsoft Rifles
  • €9,100 in cash
  • Documentation in relation to Financial Accounts and Property Ownership
  • Mobile Phones
  • Electronic Storage Devices

A garda spokesman said a man (30) was arrested for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84. He was not the main focus of this investigation, it is understood. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for submission to the DPP.

“This search operation marks a significant development in the CAB investigation into the assets and activities of an individual believed to be involved in organised criminal activity,” the spokesman said. 

