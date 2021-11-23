#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Cabinet to discuss plans to subsidise antigen tests

Subsidised antigen tests are expected to be made available at pharmacies for €2 to €3.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 7:36 AM
9 minutes ago 295 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5609282
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

SENIOR GOVERNMENT MINISTERS will today continue discussions on subsidising antigen tests to make them more affordable and available for wider use. 

Subsidised antigen tests are to be made available at pharmacies for €2 to €3, but Cabinet has also been considering the role retailers could play. 

Ministers will be briefed in their meeting today on the roll-out of the Covid-19 booster programme and the trajectory of the virus.

Public health officials reported 5,634 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday. There were 684 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 126 were in ICUs.

A Cabinet sub-committee yesterday discussed support measures for the hospitality sector. It was anticipated that the government may pause plans to move to a two-tier payment programme with the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), but no changes were agreed yesterday.

The committee also discussed the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), which was cut last week. There have been calls for the government to reverse this reduction following new measures and public health advice relating to the hospitality sector and socialising. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However the government has indicated it will not reinstate previous rates of PUP. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie