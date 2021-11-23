Cabinet to discuss plans to subsidise antigen tests

SENIOR GOVERNMENT MINISTERS will today continue discussions on subsidising antigen tests to make them more affordable and available for wider use.

Subsidised antigen tests are to be made available at pharmacies for €2 to €3, but Cabinet has also been considering the role retailers could play.

Ministers will be briefed in their meeting today on the roll-out of the Covid-19 booster programme and the trajectory of the virus.

Public health officials reported 5,634 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday. There were 684 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 126 were in ICUs.

A Cabinet sub-committee yesterday discussed support measures for the hospitality sector. It was anticipated that the government may pause plans to move to a two-tier payment programme with the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), but no changes were agreed yesterday.

The committee also discussed the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), which was cut last week. There have been calls for the government to reverse this reduction following new measures and public health advice relating to the hospitality sector and socialising.

However the government has indicated it will not reinstate previous rates of PUP.