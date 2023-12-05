Cabinet approves addition of two rail lines proposed in All-Island Strategic Rail Review

CABINET HAS APPROVED the addition of two proposed rail lines provided for in the draft All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The two rail lines are Claremorris to Athenry and Waterford to Rosslare Europort.

Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers asked Cabinet to note that the proposed new rail lines will be subject to separate project appraisal in accordance with the Public Spending Code.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review, a review into the potential of rail travel on the island of Ireland, was signed off by Cabinet in July.

The review was undertaken in cooperation with the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland so as to inform the development of rail travel over the coming years.

The review sets out 30 recommendations to transform the current rail system, with electrification, faster speeds, improved frequency, and new routes for people and freight, particularly across the west and north of the country.

The review’s recommendations span over 25 years with a number of proposals that could be implemented before 2030.

Some recommendations include:

Increasing the frequency of services to at least hourly between major cities and to at least one train every two hours between other centres, as well as improving line speeds on various parts of the network.

Enhancing rail capacity for freight particularly and taking more trucks off the roads, building the Limerick to Foynes railway, starting the South Wexford Railway between Waterford and Rosslare Europort, developing first and last-mile rail to Dublin Port and reducing Track Access Charges for freight.

Decarbonising the rail network with more electrification and use of battery and hydrogen traction

The review recommends the reinstating the Claremorris to Athenry line, moving towards a rail spine along the Atlantic, as well as starting to reinstate the Antrim to Lisburn line with a station at Belfast International Airport.

It also recommends re-establishing rail links from Waterford to Rosslare and Claremorris in Mayo to Athenry in Galway, so as to establish a rail line running down the spine of the country from Ballina to Wexford.

Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers today secured Cabinet approval on behalf of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan for the addition of the proposed Claremorris to Athenry and Waterford to Rosslare Europort lines.

Proposals in the review also include a new line serving Donegal are also contained in the review, which would see a route running from the existing Dublin-Belfast line at Portadown, through Dungannon, Omagh, Strabane, Letterkenny and on to Derry.

European plan

The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) regulation sets out a Europe-wide network of roads, rail lines, ports and airports and is composed of the comprehensive network and a sub-set called the core network.

The core network is the most strategic part of the network that connects major cities and ports and must be built to a specific standard by 2030. The comprehensive network is a wider network which must be completed by 2050.

The negotiations between the EU institutions are now in their final stages and the revised TEN-T network maps for the EU are set to be agreed soon.

As a result, even though the All-Island Strategic Rail Review is still in draft form, a decision must be made now as to whether Ireland will request changes and what, if any, changes will be requested.

Inclusion on the TEN-T network does provide opportunities to access EU funding. However, inclusion doesn’t grant any automatic entitlement to funding. Instead, co-funding is made available on a competitive basis, allocated through highly competitive calls that are open to protects across the EU.

With reporting by Christina Finn