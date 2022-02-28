Cabinet agrees to publish bill on regulation of reproductive healthcare

Doctor or lab technician adjusting needle to fertilize a human egg under the microscope.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved the publication of the Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill, which would provide standards for and the regulation of reproductive healthcare and fertility technologies in Ireland.

The decision paves the way for the bill to be presented to the Dáil for scrutiny by TDs.

The legislation encompasses the regulation of a wide-ranging and technology-centred area of healthcare for the very first time, which is predominantly provided for here by the private sector.

It will ensure that Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR) practices and related areas of research are conducted in a more consistent way and with the oversight of a new watchdog, the AHR Regulatory Authority (AHRRA).

The AHRRA will be responsible for regulating more frequently-undertaken AHR treatments such as IVF or ICSI, as well as licencing and regulating the provision of other specific practices including: domestic altruistic surrogacy, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (or PGD) and other related embryo screening procedures.

In relation to research involving embryos and stem cells, the legislation sets out what practices are prohibited, what practices are allowed and how they should be regulated.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that he was “delighted” that Cabinet approved the “historic” piece of legislation.

This will assist thousands of people who wish to have children safely through AHR, it will clarify the legal position of children born from AHR, and it will ensure that research and new reproductive technologies are carried out within a prescribed ethical context.

Donnelly said that the next focus would be on providing “advanced AHR treatment” in the public healthcare system, which includes IVF.

The bill does not include the regulation or provision of international surrogacy. A Special Joint Oireachtas Committee is being set up to examine this issue, with a view to issuing recommendations within three months.