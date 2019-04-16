This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cabinet approves same-day voting for the islands

The changes won’t be in place before the May election date

By Christina Finn Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 7:51 PM
Presiding Officer Carmel McBride and Garda Sergeant Paul McGee carry a ballot box away from a polling station after voting concluded on the island of Inishbofin in 2016.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

CABINET HAS AGREED support a Bill from Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív which will mean that residents on the islands around Ireland will be able to vote on the same day as the rest of the country. 

Currently, islanders get to vote the day before in the general, local and European elections, as well as the presidential election and referendums. 

It is understood that early voting was introduced to allow for possible transport or weather related delays that could impact ballot boxes making it to the count centres. 

Islanders have been seeking to be allowed vote on the same day, stating that voting a day earlier puts them at a disadvantage

Today, Cabinet approved a Money Message, (this is needed for a private members’ Bill if it will cost the State money) allowing the legislation to be drafted. 

A government spokesperson said the cost to change the system will be minimal, adding that the measures will not be in place before next month’s local and European elections.

