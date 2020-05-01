Over-70s expected to be allowed outside, as Cabinet discusses coronavirus restrictions

THOSE OVER 70 will be able to leave their homes from Tuesday, the Cabinet is understood to have agreed today.

The 2km limit is also set to be extended to 5km, TheJournal.ie understands.

The Taoiseach and his ministers are meeting today in Government Buildings to sign off on the phased roadmap for lifting the lockdown restrictions.

They are also discussing recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on which restrictions could be lifted on 5 May.

It is understood that ministers have been urging the Taoiseach to ease the restrictions for those cocooning, with similar concerns raised with the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan at a meeting yesterday.

Over-70s have been told to cocoon and stay at home at all times in order to contain the spread of the virus.

The rest of the population, under restrictions announced by the Taoiseach at the end of March, have been told they can go outside to exercise, but not to go beyond 2km from their home.

This includes going for a run or walk with/without dog within 2km of the home, adhering to strict 2 metre social distancing measures.

These two measures are set to be slightly eased today. An announcement from the Taoiseach is expected at 6.30pm.

Under the restrictions announced last month, people have been told to stay at home in all circumstances, except in the following situations: