This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 1 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over-70s expected to be allowed outside, as Cabinet discusses coronavirus restrictions

The 2km limit is also set to be extended to 5km, it is believed.

By Christina Finn Friday 1 May 2020, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 24,178 Views 75 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5089691
Image: Shutterstock/Grizanda
Image: Shutterstock/Grizanda

THOSE OVER 70 will be able to leave their homes from Tuesday, the Cabinet is understood to have agreed today. 

The 2km limit is also set to be extended to 5km, TheJournal.ie understands.

The Taoiseach and his ministers are meeting today in Government Buildings to sign off on the phased roadmap for lifting the lockdown restrictions. 

They are also discussing recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on which restrictions could be lifted on 5 May.

It is understood that ministers have been urging the Taoiseach to ease the restrictions for those cocooning, with similar concerns raised with the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan at a meeting yesterday.

Over-70s have been told to cocoon and stay at home at all times in order to contain the spread of the virus. 

The rest of the population, under restrictions announced by the Taoiseach at the end of March, have been told they can go outside to exercise, but not to go beyond 2km from their home. 

This includes going for a run or walk with/without dog within 2km of the home, adhering to strict 2 metre social distancing measures. 

Related Read

01.05.20 Coronavirus: 34 deaths and 221 new cases in Ireland confirmed

These two measures are set to be slightly eased today. An announcement from the Taoiseach is expected at 6.30pm.

Under the restrictions announced last month, people have been told to stay at home in all circumstances, except in the following situations: 

  • To travel to and from work in circumstances where the work is in an essential health, social care and other essential service and the work cannot be done from home
  • To shop for essential food and household goods or collect a meal 
  • To attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products 
  • For vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, but excluding social family visits 
  • To carry out farming work
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (75)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie