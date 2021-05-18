Crackdown measures for cuckoo funds to be discussed by Cabinet today

THE MUCH-AWAITED MEASURES to crackdown on cuckoo funds buying up swathes of houses in suburban areas will be brought to Cabinet today.

The proposals which are described as “comprehensive and substantive” could see up to 50% of future housing estates reserved for ‘first-time buyers’ or for ‘owner occupiers’, according to senior sources.

A further 10% would be for social housing, with the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien keen to increase the percentage of affordable homes from 10% to 20%. As of late last night, the details were still being worked on.

As reported last week by The Journal, the planning changes will only apply to future plans, and cannot be applied retrospectively.

It’s understood a planning circular is to be sent to local authorities setting out which types of developments cannot be subject to bulk purchasing by investment funds.

This could be done by setting down a density measure, which would still allow for investment funds to buy apartment blocks for buy-to-rent, but not houses in estates.

Taxation measures, such as modifications to stamp duty that could be applied to investment funds purchases could also be applied.

While the proposals are being brought today, some of the measures will be done through amendments to legislation at Committee Stage, and could take time to come into effect.

A memo on the EU Digital Green Certificate was expected to go to Cabinet but has been pushed off the agenda until next week.

Instead, the Cabinet will receive a briefing on the recent cyber-attack on the HSE.

Since the HSE announced on Friday that it had been the target of the ransomware attack, in which patient and staff data may have been compromised, the health and security arms of government have been scrambling to take control of the situation.

Ministers will discuss the risk that medical and other patient data may be affected by the ransomware attack.

Off the agenda

Cabinet was due to discuss international travel and the mandatory quarantine system, with the plan setting out to remove most, if not all, European countries from the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

What countries are removed is to be dependent on variants of concerns, said one source.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told reporters yesterday that there will be some form of mandatory quarantine for “quite some time”.

He said he hopes that the Common Travel Area between Ireland and the UK will be restored “very soon”, allowing people to travel to Britain without restrictions.

While there had been reports that only fully vaccinated people would be free to travel initially, a senior source pointed out that the aim of the Digital Green Certificates is to allow the return of free movement of people around Europe this summer – by proving that a person has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test result, or has recovered from Covid-19.

All three criteria are acceptable by EU standards, they said, acknowledging that being more conservative in our approach would most likely create problems in terms of Ireland’s reopening plans.

Despite differing views among some of Ireland’s public health experts, the role of PCR tests and antigen testing for international travel is likely to feature in next week’s Cabinet meeting, when travel will be discussed, with sources highlighting that Denmark has moved to allow antigen testing for travellers.

Varadkar moved to downplay some of the speculation about when we can take to the skies yesterday, stating:

“I know how people feel, they want to know if they can book a trip overseas, everybody wants to see their family overseas, I know I do. And so many people around the country want to go abroad.

“We’re just not in a position to give that at the moment, there’s still a number of things in play, 60% of adults have yet to be vaccinated. There are some concerns about the Indian variant, we do believe that vaccines are effective against it, we’re just not 100% sure yet. And bear in mind we’re doing this reopening gradually.

“It’s still the case that people can’t go to a pub or a restaurant, so we need to do this in steps. Realistically I think it’s towards the end of the summer, it’s more likely to be around August at the earliest before we’ll be saying to people that it’s okay to engage in non-essential international travel, and of course a lot can go wrong between then, a lot can go right too,” he added.

Varadkar said it will be possible to travel to Britain, Europe, America and Israel sooner than other places “because like us they have advanced vaccination programmes”.