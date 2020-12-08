Cabinet approves increase in pay for judges and party whips

PAY RISES FOR judges and an increase in allowances for party whips have been approved by ministers at a Cabinet meeting today.

Judges have received a pay increase alongside other rises in pay for staff in the public service, while an increased allowance for party whips in the Dáil has also been approved.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has suggested that the move will not incur an increased cost for taxpayers overall.

At a press conference today, Varadkar said that the “total cost of those allowances is actually going to be lower in this Dáil than in the last Dáil because there are fewer allowances and there have been reductions, so the total cost is actually down”.

“Every public servant got a 2% pay increase in October, with the exception of government ministers who declined it. Nurses, teachers, gardaí, civil servants and judges and they got that 2% increase back in October, the same as everyone else. It wouldn’t be possible to think about one group and say they couldn’t get it,” Varadkar said.

“The 2% increased applied from October, applied to all public servants, and among them are judges, and what has happened at Cabinet today was just the legal order for that to happen.”

For Sinn Féin, which is the largest opposition party in the Dáil, Cabinet has approved a €9,000 increase for the party whip and a €4,500 increase for the assistant whip.

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Padraig Mac Lochlainn said that he would “not be accepting this pay increase and will return it the the exchequer in solidarity with the thousands of our workers and businesses who are struggling through this crisis”.

Varadkar said that the allowances have “existed for decades” and that the increase in judges’ pay is “exactly the same as every other public servant got in October”.

“These are not new allowances. Whips and commute chairmen have been paid for as long as I can remember,” Varadkar said.

Around 343,000 public sector workers would have been in line for the pay increase that was introduced in October.

Estimates suggested that the rise would cost the State €264 million in 2021.