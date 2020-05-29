Cabinet to discuss maternity leave exclusion and mandatory self isolation

RESOLVING ANOMALIES in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme for those returning from maternity leave as well the issue of mandatory isolation for people arriving into Ireland are just two topics up for discussion at today’s Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said yesterday that he will bring a proposal to Cabinet today to resolve and address the anomalies in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Donohoe told the Dáil he has been working with the Revenue Commissioners over the last fortnight to ensure everyone is treated equally.

“It has absolutely been my intention to ensure all were treated equally with the wage subsidy scheme. I do want to ensure that those who were on maternity leave and are on maternity leave and want to come back to work are treated equally.

“There were difficulties presented because of how the legislation was drafted and the issue has been raised by deputies over the past few weeks.

“I believe we have now found a way to ensure mothers who were on the maternity leave scheme and who are coming back to work can be treated equally to anyone who is on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.”

As part of the scheme, employees need to submit a payslip from January and February, which meant women who were on unpaid maternity leave wouldn’t be eligible for the scheme, and women were having their maternity leave topped up by their employer would be only entitled to a fraction of their former salary.

The TWSS makes up to €410 available per employee per week on the basis that employers keep workers on their books.

This anomaly also affects people who are on paternity leave, illness benefit or off-pay leave, and has been criticised as having the “potential to be discriminatory”.

Last week, Donohoe told TheJournal.ie that he was examining the issue but also had to be mindful that there are many other groups of citizens at the moment who are also looking to enter the wage subsidy scheme, and for different reasons that has not been possible.

Cabinet will also today discuss whether to make it mandatory for a person to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Ireland.

Last week, Cabinet agreed that people arriving into Ireland will be required to fill out a mandatory Passenger Locator Form detailing where they will be staying.

The temporary measure is intended to help contact tracing teams find an individual if there was a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 on the flight or ferry on which they arrived.

The form can also be used for follow-up checks to ensure that people are staying where they said they would be.

People arriving into Ireland are currently being asked to self-isolate for 14 days but a failure to do so is not an offence.

The new regulations covering the Passenger Locator Form kicked in yesterday and will remain in place until 18 June, when they will be reviewed.

The minister said earlier this week that while it is mandatory to fill out the form, making it mandatory for people to complete self-isolation is “tricky, legally”.

Those “tricky” proposals are due to be discussed by ministers today, however, government sources have said that such measures could be a “flashpoint” between Cabinet colleagues.

The main point of concern for ministers last week was this matter which many believe would be a “step too far” as one minister put it.

Another said it would make Ireland appear like a “police state”, with some ministers voicing concerns about the knock-on impacts on tourism and business.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is among those unhappy with the proposed measure, telling Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio this week that the measure has no basis in science.

In previous advice to the government, the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said that the isolation of those coming into the country could happen in “isolated centres”.

The idea of people being isolated in designated centres for two weeks is a cause of some concern to ministers.

While the issue of Ireland’s social distancing guidance of two metres has been on ongoing debate this week, it is not expected that any changes will be made after today’s Cabinet meeting.

A number of ministers are understood to have called for it to be reduced to one metre during a meeting with Holohan on Wednesday. However one minister said the CMO was “very firm” on the idea that it would not be changing for the moment.

“He left some wriggle room” but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris are not minded to change it now, said one minister, adding that it would be a “massive decision to go against Tony Holohan’s advice”.

Some ministers have said there is now a clear division in Cabinet between those that want to stick with the roadmap as laid out and those that want to speed it up.

It is understood that ministers such as Michael Ring, Michael Creed, Eoghan Murphy, Finian McGrath and Richard Bruton argued for social distancing rules to be eased.

“There is a momentum for a faster lifting of restrictions,” said one minister, who said the same is being said in other political parties too.

Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said yesterday the Cabinet has “casually delegated too much responsibility to public health advisers” and they had to take account of the broad impact the lockdown was having on society.

O’Callaghan said it was never the intention of lockdown to stop people getting sick – it was so hospitals and ICUs would not be overwhelmed.

Other factors must be taken into consideration, such as the impact of the lockdown on children, the elderly, the economy and on peoples’ mental health.

Speaking on Newstalk radio yesterday, Junior Minister John Halligan, an independent TD who did not seek re-election, said the economy faces devastation.

“I’m not saying to abandon the complete lockdown, that would be madness, but I think the stages we have set are too far apart, we need to trust people. We have to consider the economy, we have to consider people’s lives,” he said.

He also asked why we aren’t questioning the two-metre rule.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also argued in the Dáil this week that the travel distance rule of 5km and 20km is not based n scientific evidence.

The Taoiseach did indicate this week that if the low Covid-19 figures continue the government would be confident ti could bring forward some of the measures that ere earmarked for later phases.

While pressure comes from inside and outside Cabinet to fast-track the easing of some restrictions, there are other rumblings afoot: talk of another election.

Halligan spoke of this on RTÉ Radio One yesterday, when he said:

“If I was Fine Gael I’d go back to the country – they’re high in the opinion polls, I think Leo Varadkar is doing exceptionally well, and I think Simon Coveney is probably the best Minister for Foreign Affairs we ever had, Paschal Donohoe, Heather Humphreys and so on.

“They lost a number of seats by less than 1%. I’m convinced Leo Vardakar is doing a good job, I’m not here promoting Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or the Greens, I think if Fine Gael went back to the country they would at least gain another seven or eight seats, maybe 10,” he said.

“If you want my honest opinion, I’ll be devoured for saying this, I regularly speak to people from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and so on, Fianna Fáil can’t stand Fine Gael essentially and Fine Gael can’t stand Fianna Fáil essentially, none of them can stand the Green Party so what’s this all about?

“They’re going to form a government that nobody wants. The people of Ireland didn’t want Fine Gael and to be fair to Fine Gael and the Taoiseach and Paschal Donohoe, they wanted to go into opposition, this is not what they wanted,” added Halligan.

It is understood that it was acknowledged by Holohan during his meeting with ministers that there are concerns that people are tweaking the rules and that enforcement is a difficulty.

The point was raised that if the measures lose the people’s backing, there will be little point of the roadmap.

Such a narrative has been heard on the hallways of Leinster House of late, particularly since the spat between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the contingency planning by the Department of Planning, Housing and Local Government into how an election might proceed alongside Covid-19.

One minister told this website that the government formation deal is “by no means wrapped up” despite assurances from parties that a government will be up and running by the end of June.

Following last week’s poll in the Irish Daily Mail, which showed a fall in support for Fianna Fáil and an increase for Fine Gael, one government source said some Fine Gael TDs are minded to go back to the people. However, they added that they did not think this was the Taoiseach’s view.

The source speculated the talks could be dragged out for another three or four weeks, with no agreement reached, which would mean Varadkar might have to pay a visit to President Michael D Higgins to tell him a government cannot be formed.

A memo is also going to Cabinet on the issue of redundancies to ensure they are paid out of the Redundancy and Employers’ Insolvency Fund so as to take pressure of employers who may not have sufficient funds.

Ministers will also discuss the re-opening of the childcare sector.

In a statement, Early Childhood Ireland said that today’s meeting would “determine the fate” of the sector.

“If public health advice dictates a reduction in capacity – either in operating hours or in the number of children that childcare services can accommodate – then a viable financial response must be developed by government,” Frances Byrne of Early Childhood Ireland said.

“Any changes to reduce capacity will create a funding gap that will severely compromise the long-term sustainability of our sector.

“It is also imperative that the Government acts now to protect jobs in the sector, and to ensure staffing levels as a whole are maintained at pre-Covid-19 levels.”