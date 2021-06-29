#Open journalism No news is bad news

Reopening indoor hospitality for fully vaccinated to be considered at Cabinet meeting today

The NPHET recommendation has been described as “very divisive” by senior political sources.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 7:36 AM
Image: Shutterstock/P_Brauers
Image: Shutterstock/P_Brauers

A FULL CABINET meeting will take place this morning as the government looks set to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality until at least 19 July.

The meeting will get underway at 9am and ministers will discuss recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality for several weeks past the current 5 July date.

The Cabinet Covid Committee held discussions until around 1:20am to consider NPHET’s analysis and to create a recommendation for this morning’s meeting.

NPHET is understood to have recommended that indoor dining could only resume for those that are vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid-19, a move that has been described as “very divisive” by some senior sources.

Government are now set to work through the detail of what has been advised, and determine whether what was recommended is even logistically workable. The aim is to bring forward a plan by mid-July. 

Speaking after last night’s meeting, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan acknowledged that the advice from NPHET was “unexpected”. He said the government would work with the hospitality sector but confirmed a delay to reopening indoors was on the cards. 

Senior sources said that NPHET has no issue with fully vaccinated people meeting up indoors, either in a business or hospitality, but are not willing to say it is safe for unvaccinated people, “not for months”.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said the plan to open indoor hospitality to vaccinated people only is “flawed, unworkable, discriminatory and currently illegal”.

“Restaurant, Pub and Café Owners will now be placed in the unenviable, complex and difficult position of allowing vaccinated customers enter indoors and restricting non vaccinated customers to outdoor dining,” Cummins said.

“Such a practice of refusing access to goods and services in currently illegal under equality acts,” he added.

With reporting by Christina Finn.

Céimin Burke
