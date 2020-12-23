#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 December 2020
All ministers restricting their movements after member of Cabinet tests positive for Covid-19

All cabinet ministers are now restricting their movements.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 12:07 PM
14 minutes ago 8,084 Views 13 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel M Bradley
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel M Bradley

A MEMBER OF Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement by the Government.

All Ministers are now restricting their movements and awaiting a Covid-19 test.

If a person is deemed to be a close contact of a confirmed case, they are referred for a test and are advised to restrict their movement for 14 days from the last day they were in contact with the positive case.

This means staying at home and not having any visitors to the person’s home. Even if a test comes back negative, the close contact is advised to finish their 14 days of restricting their movements.

More to follow. With reporting by Michelle Hennessy 

Tadgh McNally
