Cabinet to approve Senator's Bill to allow child murder victims to be named

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee will bring proposals to Cabinet today on how to resolve issues which have arisen due to a recent Court of Appeal decision about the reporting of certain murder cases.

That ruling considerably changed certain long-standing practices related to how the media reports on child murders.

The Court of Appeal ruled last October that children who are killed in criminal circumstances cannot be named publicly after their death.

It led to a significant change in the reporting of child murders once a person is charged in relation to the offence, including restrictions on naming those charged if that could lead to the identification of the victim. A number of high-profile cases have been impacted in the intervening months.

The court found that Section 252 of the Children’s Act 2001 has a much broader application than thought. It ruled that the reporting restrictions around naming children where an offence has been made against them, or where they are a witness, also apply in circumstances where the child is deceased or has turned 18.

In recent weeks, the minister promised to bring proposals to Cabinet to address the court ruling, saying that it was “wrong” that parents were caused pain by not being able to remember their child by name.

“Every child’s name must be remembered. No parent should be stopped from preserving the legacy of their children,” McEntee said.

“This is wrong and I will change it,” she committed last week.

McEntee was responding at the time to the mother of a murdered schoolboy who has called for a change to the law.

“None of us can imagine this mother’s heartbreak, and I offer my deepest sympathies to her. I will ensure the law does not cause her and other parents more pain,” McEntee said.

The mother, who also cannot be named because of the court ruling, appealed to the minister to fast-track plans to overturn the ban.

Her 11-year-old son was murdered in the south-west of the country. A man, 28, was sentenced to life in prison for his murder.

McEntee believes that the quickest way to deal with the issue, particularly the acute pain it is causing parents and bereaved family members, is by supporting the already-existing Private Member’s Bill put forward by Senator Michael McDowell’s Seanad.

It is understood she will suggest making amendments to that proposed legislation at committee stage rather than putting forward a new Government Bill.

The minister has arranged for McDowell’s Bill to be taken in government time in the Seanad next week.

The government will amend the Bill to allow for the identification of a child to be published in any proceedings involving the death of a child.

The Bill will also allow the identity of a person accused to be published in proceedings involving the death of a child and the identity of an adult victim who was a child at the time of offence will also be permitted.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan had also presented a draft Private Member’s Bill to the Dáil on the same issue.

O’Callaghan told the Dáil last week that the ruling preventing the naming of the child was “absurd” and unfair on the victim’s families.

The minister has met with Senator McDowell and Deputy O’Callaghan and it is understood there is general agreement on the approach to be taken in dealing with the matter speedily.

