Special cabinet meeting today to discuss revised OECD global tax plan

CABINET WILL MEET later today to examine the revised proposal of the international agreement on a minimum global tax for multinational companies.

The revised proposals from the organisation charged with reforming the global corporate tax regime – the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) – would introduce a global tax of at least 15% on the profits of the largest international firms.

They were approved by the G20 in July and have so far been signed by 134 countries, but not by Ireland, whose economic model relies on its favourable 12.5% tax rate.

The phrase “at least” was removed from the draft deal in recent days, which possibly paves the way for Ireland to sign up for it having faced increasing international pressure to do so.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters in Ljubljana, Slovenia yesterday that the change to the text “represents very significant progress” but that Ireland’s challenge is maintaining “certainty around tax for investors and for companies that are located here”.

“And I think this text goes a long way towards meeting those objectives that we set ourselves, whilst also remaining competitive in terms of what we have to offer,” Martin said ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said yesterday he was hopeful Ireland will be able to sign up to the deal.

He told Morning Ireland that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will bring forward a recommendation at today’s Cabinet meeting on the basis of the latest draft text of the deal.

He said the text was still being finalised for an OECD meeting on Friday but that Cabinet hoped to have a final copy prior to today’s meeting.

“The expectation now is that the OECD meeting on Friday will finalise a new framework and basis for international corporate tax,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Ireland does not want to be isolated in this space, but at the same time, we certainly want to ensure that the view that we have in relation to tax, which is a view that many other small countries rely on us to make, is properly heard.”