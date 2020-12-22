#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cabinet to meet today to discuss further Christmas restrictions as NPHET announced Covid 'third wave'

Party leaders met yesterday evening to discuss the growing concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,975 Views 11 Comments
The ban on inter-county travel may be reintroduced before the New Year.
Image: Shutterstock/Rihardzz
The ban on inter-county travel may be reintroduced before the New Year.
The ban on inter-county travel may be reintroduced before the New Year.
Image: Shutterstock/Rihardzz

CABINET WILL MEET this morning to discuss bringing forward restrictions before New Year’s Eve. 

Party leaders met yesterday evening to discuss the growing concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases. 

Yesterday, the National Public Health Emergency announced 727 new cases of Covid in Ireland, with no new deaths. 

Hospitalisations stand at 241, with ICU numbers now at 29.

The meeting of party leaders, as well as the Cabinet Covid committee, are understood to have decided to recommend that the hospitality sector – such as gastro pubs and restaurants should shut by mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve. 

The government will also decide today whether to re-introduce the inter-county travel ban earlier than 6 January.

It is understood that inter-country travel could not be permitted again after 26 December but this will be discussed further today.

The restriction on inter-county travel was only lifted at the weekend, along with the ban on household visits, to allow families to come together over the Christmas period.

It was flagged over the weekend, that inter-county travel would remain in place until 6 January, however, it’s widely expected now that Cabinet could be set to do a u-turn on that decision today.

While government sources briefed on Friday that hospitality – such as restaurants and gastro pubs – were set to remain open until 30 December, some ministers believed Christmas Eve would be a “natural” point to close.

In terms of household visits, the guidance on these are also up for further discussion by Cabinet today.

It is believed that the government wants to keep non-essential retail and gyms open.

Government sources said this will safeguard jobs and preserve peoples’ mental health during what will be a challenging period. They noted that the rise in cases would have been seeded two weeks ago, with little expectation that they are set to fall before January. 

It is believed to be the government’s view that the restrictions will be reviewed two weeks into January when Christmas mixing should have dissipated and numbers might begin to taper off.

