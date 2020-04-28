Cabinet told there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May

CABINET HAS BEEN told today that there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris briefed Cabinet on the national response to Covid-19 this morning.

Ministers were told that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will consider the current restrictions on Friday, in advance of a Cabinet meeting later on Friday.

Cabinet also received updates regarding the progression of Covid-19 in Ireland, the current position on testing and contact tracing, and the current position regarding long-term care facilities.

It is understood the ministers had an opportunity to speak about the restrictions, with sources stating there were mixed views on their easing, with some specifying that slight changes might be warranted.

Over the weekend, Harris indicated there may be some “slight easing” of “one or two” of the restrictions on 5 May.

A roadmap to how the restrictions will be lifted will also be published before 5 May, and will set out, in phases, how Ireland will reopen.

The plan is due to be discussed at Cabinet on Friday.

It is understood there could be as many as four stages, with two-three weeks between each phase.

In recent days, there has been much speculation about what industries will reopen first, when schools will reopen and if older people will be able to leave their homes.

Harris warned recently that there won’t be a “big bang moment” where the restrictions are lifted, instead stating that it is harder to re-open the country than to shut it down.

While NPHET is meeting on Friday, sources state it may not give recommendations regarding the restrictions until closer to 5 May deadline.