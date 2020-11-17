Cabinet agrees to take no further action in relation to removing Seamus Woulfe from the Supreme Court

THE GOVERNMENT HAS formally proposed that no further action be taken on the prospective removal of Seamus Woulfe from the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken at Cabinet this morning, which effectively rules out an impeachment motion being moved by the Government.

A party from the Opposition can still put down such a motion, however, today’s Cabinet decision would make it increasingly unlikely that it would garner support, and places the matter back at the judicial system.

It is reported today that a full meeting of the Judicial Council will be held today to discuss the serious constitutional crisis caused by the controversy.

It follows on from a letter published by Chief Justice Frank Clarke to Woulfe, where he stated that he believed Woulfe should resign his position in the wake of the controversy caused by the Golfgate dinner.

Last week, the Taoiseach met with leaders of the opposition to discuss what approach might collectively be taken to deal with the Woulfe controversy. However, no consensus on how to break the impasse was reached.

There were divided views between party leaders as to how to proceed.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said party leaders have to consider the “long-term consequences” of proceeding, and will also have to “make a judgement call” on the legal advice to the Oireachtas when it is received.

“We all want this dealt with quickly,” she said, but indicated it could be a longer process than some might like if the call is made to proceed.

The decision taken by government today at Cabinet will also mean that the focus on the appointment process of Woulfe to the Supreme Court will now take prominence.

The government is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to facilitate a question and answer session with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on the appointment of Woulfe to the Supreme Court earlier this year.

A number of parties and groupings such as Sinn Fein, Labour, the Social Democrats and the Rural Independent Group are all seeking Dáil time to be set aside for questions to be answered.

Opposition have concerns about the selection process, after it emerged last week that Cabinet was not told in July that a number of other judges had expressed interest in the vacancy on the Supreme Court before Woulfe was selected.

Speaking on the matter last week, the Taoiseach said only one name is brought to Cabinet when a judge is being appointed.

Woulfe had come through the Judicial Appointments advisory board (JAB) process, he said. He said he was not told other judges had expressed interest.

He said the advisory board is made up of senior judges themselves, and they had selected Woulfe. “As far as I’m concerned, that was it from from my perspective,” said Martin, adding that he had “no difficulty in ratifying that”.

Speaking this morning, ahead of what is expected to be a heated Order of Business session in the Dail, Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said:

“We don’t intend to just leave it at that there will be votes today on the order of business. But it will continue in the weeks ahead until the Minister comes into the Dáil on to account for the process that led to this decision.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Alan Kelly said:

“I believe the government have to allow questions today so we can deal with this once and for all, and find out transparently. I believe the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has a very big choice today, regarding what she articulates to the houses regarding this process.”

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said McEntee should come to the Dail to outline the judicial appointments process.

“It’s not at all clear what weighting is given between the judicial appointments process and the direct application by judges,” she said.

“I think it’s absolutely essential the Minister for Justice comes in and explains that in order that we can do our job and hold them to account.”

The Taoiseach is due to make a statement about the Supreme Court at 2pm.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy