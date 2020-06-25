This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cabinet meets today on Phase Three, with mandatory face coverings on public transport top of list

A Cabinet sub-committee, meanwhile, has agreed to ease restrictions on air travel to some countries within Europe from July.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 4,981 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5132482
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

CABINET WILL MEET today to consider a proposal to make face coverings mandatory for travel on public transport.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will also meet today to discuss easing restrictions in the third phase of Ireland’s roadmap.

It will then make a number of recommendations to Government with a decision to make face coverings on public transport mandatory expected to be signed off on by Cabinet ministers when they meet.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said that as restrictions ease, public transport will come under pressure. 

Capacity on public transport will be increased to full capacity over the coming weeks, he said, but to protect people’s health, face coverings will become mandatory. 

Ross said the date for the rule coming into effect has not been decided but is “imminent”.

He said anyone under 13 does not have to wear face masks and “obviously” there are situations where people cannot wear face coverings due to health reasons, adding that people are urged to wear face coverings and guidelines will be put on the Department of Transport’s website shortly. 

A Cabinet sub-committee, meanwhile, has agreed to ease restrictions on air travel to some countries within Europe from July.

It is understood restrictions will be eased where ‘air bridges’ are established. The air bridges will link Ireland with other countries in Europe where the spread of Covid-19 has been similarly suppressed. 

TheJournal.ie reported previously that air bridge deals could be struck with France, Portugal, Germany, and perhaps Greece. Government officials have already begun talks with other countries, the Taoiseach has confirmed. 

Ross said this morning that ‘air bridges’ were being considered but that no countries have been nominated yet. 

Meanwhile, NPHET has been asked to review the number of people attending places of worship amid criticism of guidelines stating that churches could only resume services with a maximum of 50 people in attendance from 29 June. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan previously indicated that the 50 person limit will apply to all indoor gatherings. 

NPHET last night confirmed that a further six people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

Five new cases of the virus were also confirmed yesterday evening.

There has been a further drop in patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed this morning. Nine patients are now in ICU and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus.

With reporting from Christina Finn 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie