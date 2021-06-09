Cabinet to consider legislation to give all workers right to paid sick leave

The Tánaiste will bring the proposals to Cabinet today.

CABINET IS TO consider proposals for new legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.

It is understood Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar will today bring proposals to government for the new legislation which would provide a minimum level to protection to employees who may have no entitlement to company sick pay schemes.

Sources have indicated that the legislation will expressly state that this does not prevent employers offering better terms or stop unions negotiating for more through a collective agreement, including agreements already in place.

Government will consider proposals to phase in a statutory sick pay scheme over a given period of a number of years, starting with a statutory minimum number of days per year from 2022 onwards and increasing in subsequent years.

Final decisions on these matters will be taken at Cabinet today.

Government sources have said statutory sick pay will be phased in to help employers, particularly small businesses, to plan ahead and manage the additional costs, which will be capped.

Around half of employers already provide sick pay, but some workers, including some lower paid employees, do not have access to this support when they fall ill.

The new sick pay legislation follows similar measures already introduced to enhance employment rights including paternity benefit, parental leave benefit, enhanced maternity benefit, treatment benefit, and the extension of social insurance benefits to the self-employed.

It is understood the Tánaiste is also likely to publish a regulatory impact assessment on

the Sick Leave Bill.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.