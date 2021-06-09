#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Cabinet to consider legislation to give all workers right to paid sick leave

Statutory sick pay will be phased in to help employers to plan ahead and manage the additional costs.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 6:30 AM
37 minutes ago 2,025 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5461117
The Tánaiste will bring the proposals to Cabinet today.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The Tánaiste will bring the proposals to Cabinet today.
The Tánaiste will bring the proposals to Cabinet today.
Image: RollingNews.ie

CABINET IS TO consider proposals for new legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.

It is understood Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar will today bring proposals to government for the new legislation which would provide a minimum level to protection to employees who may have no entitlement to company sick pay schemes. 

Sources have indicated that the legislation will expressly state that this does not prevent employers offering better terms or stop unions negotiating for more through a collective agreement, including agreements already in place. 

Government will consider proposals to phase in a statutory sick pay scheme over a given period of a number of years, starting with a statutory minimum number of days per year from 2022 onwards and increasing in subsequent years.

Final decisions on these matters will be taken at Cabinet today.

Government sources have said statutory sick pay will be phased in to help employers, particularly small businesses, to plan ahead and manage the additional costs, which will be capped.

Around half of employers already provide sick pay, but some workers, including some lower paid employees, do not have access to this support when they fall ill. 

The new sick pay legislation follows similar measures already introduced to enhance employment rights including paternity benefit, parental leave benefit, enhanced maternity benefit, treatment benefit, and the extension of social insurance benefits to the self-employed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It is understood the Tánaiste is also likely to publish a regulatory impact assessment on
the Sick Leave Bill.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie