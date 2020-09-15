This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Dáil suspended and Cabinet restricting their movements after Stephen Donnelly is sent for Covid-19 test

It was confirmed earlier that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly felt unwell this afternoon and is now isolating.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 5:33 PM
19 minutes ago 23,399 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5205527
Varadkar, Donnelly and Martin earlier today.
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Varadkar, Donnelly and Martin earlier today.
Varadkar, Donnelly and Martin earlier today.
Image: Julien Behal Photography

THE ENTIRE CABINET is now restricting their movements and all sittings in the Dáil have been abandoned for a week.

Earlier, it emerged that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had begun self-isolating after feeling unwell this afternoon.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The minister for health began to feel unwell this afternoon. He contacted his GP and has been referred for a Covid-19 test. As per public health guidance, he is now self-isolating.”

He, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar led a press conference this afternoon to announce the government’s new framework for Living with Covid-19 over the next six-nine months.

The Dáil is now adjourned until “further notice”, the Ceann Comhairle said this evening. 

He said that members of the Cabinet were self-isolating but a spokesperson said they were told to restrict movements, as per health guidance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Féargháil told TDs: “I have serious information. I’m told that arising out of events today, the Cabinet must now self-isolate.

Therefore the matter of proceeding with business does not arise and the house stands adjourned, I suspect, until Tuesday next. Or until I’m directed by the Taoiseach to reconvene the house. So Dáil adjourned until further notice.

With reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie