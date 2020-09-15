Dáil suspended and Cabinet restricting their movements after Stephen Donnelly is sent for Covid-19 test

THE ENTIRE CABINET is now restricting their movements and all sittings in the Dáil have been abandoned for a week.

Earlier, it emerged that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had begun self-isolating after feeling unwell this afternoon.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The minister for health began to feel unwell this afternoon. He contacted his GP and has been referred for a Covid-19 test. As per public health guidance, he is now self-isolating.”

He, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar led a press conference this afternoon to announce the government’s new framework for Living with Covid-19 over the next six-nine months.



The Dáil is now adjourned until “further notice”, the Ceann Comhairle said this evening.

He said that members of the Cabinet were self-isolating but a spokesperson said they were told to restrict movements, as per health guidance.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Féargháil told TDs: “I have serious information. I’m told that arising out of events today, the Cabinet must now self-isolate.

Therefore the matter of proceeding with business does not arise and the house stands adjourned, I suspect, until Tuesday next. Or until I’m directed by the Taoiseach to reconvene the house. So Dáil adjourned until further notice.

With reporting from Christina Finn