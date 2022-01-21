Cabinet meets today to consider recommendations to ease Covid-19 restrictions

THE THREE PARTY leaders will meet this morning to consider recommendations from NPHET to end almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

The meeting between Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet Covid subcommittee this afternoon.

The National Public Health Emergency Team yesterday gave the green light for almost all restrictions to be lifted, including the 8pm hospitality curfew, attendance limits at events and the requirement for a Covid pass to enter premises.

The recommendations were contained in a letter from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night.

The CMO said there’s no longer a public health rationale for the majority of measures that are currently in place.

Guidance regarding household visits is also set to be removed. But mask-wearing, the Covid Cert for international travel and isolation rules for those who have symptoms of the coronavirus disease will remain in place.

A date for measures to be rescinded has not been decided, leaving the final decision to the Government.

It is expected that the Taoiseach will address the country on the easing of restrictions later this evening.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said this morning that restrictions “absolutely” should be lifted tonight.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said: “We’ve heard over the last two years that we should always follow public health advice. The public health advice is now to lift restrictions, and the government can lift the restrictions with immediate effect if they so wish.”

We’re saying to the government now lift the 8pm ban on businesses having to have customers off the premises. That’s a very easy thing to do to return to normal trading hours.

He said businesses that are ready to open with immediate effect should be allowed to do so.

“There will be some businesses that may not have the stock, but they will get themselves ready as quickly as possible, but give the opportunity to those businesses now to trade into normal trading hours tonight. That’s what we need to do.”

However, Cummins said he expects that some people will remain cautious and avoid returning to bars and restaurants right away.

“There will be part of the population that will be cautious around Covid, and they should be. We should have caution around Covid into the future. We have to live a Covid into the future, it is going to be here and we need to make sure that if there is another variant in the future – hopefully, we don’t have one – but we are prepared for that,” he said.

He also said that he would like the Covid support payments that were given to businesses in December when restrictions were put in place to be extended for a further two months.

“We’ve had nearly 23 months of restrictions in hospitality. I think it’s only right that we have an engaging conversation with government around those payments,” he said.

“From an industry that has been economically flattened, for many businesses that will probably be on the edge of collapse when those payments are gone, I think we have to have that conversation with government as soon as possible.”

Tony Walker, general manager of the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan, said it is an “amazing day” for hospitality and that he expects restrictions to be lifted with immediate effect.

“They locked us down quickly, so let us open quickly,” he said.

He said that he hopes the restrictions around how many guests can attend weddings are lifted, as they make up around 30-35% of his business.

“In our case, 45% of our business are couples from Northern Ireland choosing to get married with us, and at the moment, there are no caps on numbers for weddings in the north of Ireland, so that has been a challenge for us as a business,” he said.

“Removing this cap today on numbers will ease a lot of this uncertainty that is in place currently for couples who are planning that their big day over the months ahead.”

Following reports of NPHET’s advice last night, the Restaurant’s Association of Ireland called on the government to allow all hospitality businesses trade as normal from tomorrow.

The comments were echoed by Donall O’Keeffe of the Licensed Vintners Association.

“Hospitality is ready and waiting to open our doors this weekend. If the Government gives the green light then the recovery of the hospitality and night-time sectors could begin as early as Friday night,” he said.