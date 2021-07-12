Cabinet to meet today to sign off on plans for reopening of indoor hospitality

THE CABINET IS set to meet virtually today to sign off on plans to reopen indoor hospitality.

The meeting comes following discussions with representatives from the hospitality sector over the weekend.

It is understood that the plans will see indoor hospitality reopened to fully vaccinated people, with the EU Digital Green Certificate used as an indoor dining pass.

This is in line with guidance issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Although the cert allows people who have a negative PCR test result to travel around the EU, only fully vaccinated people with the pass will be permitted to dine indoors in Ireland.

The Journal understands that people vaccinated in Northern Ireland, the UK and the US will be allowed to dine indoors if they have verifiable proof of vaccination.

The legislation needed to make the system legal will need to be passed by the Dáil and the Seanad, before being signed by the President, before it can come into effect.

A spokesperson for the government said it is committed to having a plan for the resumption of indoor hospitality in place by 19 July.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Ministers will examine two memos – one which focuses on discussions which took place with the hospitality industry over the past week and another which outlines the new legislation to be put in place, the Irish Independent has reported.

Yesterday, the CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said the country is “within touching distance of reopening indoor hospitality”.

“It’s imperative we build on the progress to date over the weeks ahead,” Cummins said.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Nicky Foley, owner of Solas Tapas & Wine in Dingle, said how the plans will be implemented within restaurants.

“The devil will be in the details for us,” Foley said.

“I would be concerned about the staff who are not vaccinated,” he said.

Foley questioned whether staff who are under 18 and unvaccinated will be allowed to work in restaurants.

With reporting by Christina Finn and Céimin Burke