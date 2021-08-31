Cabinet to meet and finalise Covid reopening plans

THE CABINET IS set to meet today to consider measures that would see the end to almost all Covid-19 restrictions by 22 October.

It is understood the government aims to scrap most restrictions by this date if a 90% vaccination target can be reached and incidence of the virus remains stable or is falling.

Sources said that next week, 6 September, and 20 September will be the key dates in the phased easing of restrictions.

Subject to full Cabinet approval today, restrictions would then move to a model of personal responsibility in October.

However, it is understood restrictions on mask-wearing will remain in some settings.

The measures were set out in a Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee meeting yesterday evening.

The Taoiseach will deliver an address this evening to confirm the reopening roadmap after plans are finalised and signed off by Cabinet.

Speaking on his way into the sub-committee meeting yesterday, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said there will be a move away “in a gradual sense from a rules and regulations based system”.

Public transport is set to return to full capacity tomorrow.

Live indoor music, including at weddings, is expected to be permitted from 6 September.

From that date, live events could also be allowed to take place with 60% of an indoor venue’s capacity permitted for fully vaccinated people and 75% of outdoor capacity for those who are vaccinated, it is understood.

A mixture of events involving vaccinated and unvaccinated people will likewise be permitted under the plans, although the attendance numbers will likely be subject to capacity restrictions.

There will be limitations for both indoor and outdoor locations in relation to seating and reduced capacity.

It is understood that from 6 September, communions and confirmations will be allowed to resume.

Bingo halls, arcades, bowling alleys, indoor sports, dance and other classes will return on 20 September.

It is also expected that a trial nightclub event will be held before the end of September.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday there is much to be optimistic about. He told reporters that the public should remain vigilant. The minister said they are keeping a close eye on rising cases in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn.