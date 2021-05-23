Eight people die after cable car falls to ground in northern Italy

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE died and another two were seriously injured today after a cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy, emergency services said.

The accident occurred in the resort town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region.

Alpine rescue service spokesperson Walter Milan said the cable line was renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491m (4,900ft) and overlooks a lake. Contains reporting from Press Association.

