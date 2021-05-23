#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Eight people die after cable car falls to ground in northern Italy

The cable car had recently reopened after Covid-19 restrictions eased.

By AFP Sunday 23 May 2021, 1:43 PM
32 minutes ago 6,886 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445642
Image: PA
Image: PA

Updated 10 minutes ago

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE died and another two were seriously injured today after a cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy, emergency services said.

The accident occurred in the resort town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region.

Alpine rescue service spokesperson Walter Milan said the cable line was renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491m (4,900ft) and overlooks a lake. 

Contains reporting from Press Association.

More to follow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie