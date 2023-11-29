Two men hospitalised with serious injuries following Cabra stabbing

TWO MEN HAVE been seriously injured in a stabbing in Cabra tonight.

Gardaí said they are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the Dublin 7 area at approximately 8pm.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson told The Journal that two males are “currently receiving medical attention at the Mater Hospital with serious injuries” following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time, gardaí said.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor