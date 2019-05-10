70 jobs set to go at Cadbury plant in north Dublin

UNIONS ARE SET to meet with management of Mondelez Ireland next week, after the company announced it would be seeking 70 redundancies at its Cadbury plant in Coolock.

Siptu has said its members are “deeply unhappy” with the announcement made by management yesterday. Mondelez employs 350 people at the north Dublin production plant.

Colm Casserly, Siptu organiser, said that workers at the plant had agreed to major restructuring of operations and changes in work practice over the last few years.

“In light of this, the current approach of management is unacceptable and once again raises fears concerning its long-term commitment to this plant and its workforce,” he said.

Casserly said that when Siptu and Unite meet the company next week, they will seek to minimise the number of job losses.

In a statement, Mondelez said it was investing €15 million in the plant in order to “make the site more competitive in the future”.

“As a result of these proposals some colleagues’ jobs will be impacted,” it said. “We’re now conducting a consultation process and will do all we can to support them moving forward.”