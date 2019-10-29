This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (80s) killed after car collides with jeep in Co Clare

Two others were injured in the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon.

By Pat Flynn Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 7:02 AM
20 minutes ago 1,092 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870314
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

AN ELDERLY MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

The driver and passenger of the same car were also hospitalised while two people travelling in a second vehicle escaped injury.

The crash occurred at around 2.30pm on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush Road at Cahercallamore, close to Edenvale Cross, and involved a car and a 4×4 vehicle that had been towing a livestock box.

Following the almost head-on impact, the car came to a stop in the middle of the road while the 4×4 mounted a ditch and the animal trailer rolled over into a field. There was no animal in the trailer at the time.

A number of National Ambulance Service resources and three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with gardaí.

A man in his early 80s, who was the back seat passenger in the car, sustained serious injuries and was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced dead.

The female driver and passenger of the same vehicle were also transported UHL for treatment, however their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A man and woman travelling in the SUV were uninjured.

The N68 was quickly closed and traffic diverted away from area. The road remained closed while garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

The fire service was requested to provide lighting so gardaí could illuminate the crash site as they continued their investigation as darkness fell. The road reopened later yesterday evening.

In a statement, a garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this road traffic collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie