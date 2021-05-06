#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner describes herself as an ‘outsider’ in California governor race

She is known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the spin-off, I Am Cait.

By Press Association Thursday 6 May 2021, 10:15 AM
52 minutes ago 5,007 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5429663
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

CAITLYN JENNER HAS described herself as an “outsider” as she bids to become California Governor.

Jenner, a Republican whose election attempts have elicited angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community, added her response to critics was “I move on”.

The 71-year-old Jenner – who won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and transgender woman – announced her candidacy about two weeks ago in a written statement on Twitter.

She was speaking during a one-on-one interview on Wednesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity at her private airplane hangar near Malibu, California, in which she gave her backing to former US president Donald Trump’s border wall.

Jenner said she wanted to “surround myself with some of the smartest people out there” to develop her platform and ideas, adding: “I am an outsider. I understand that.”

Last weekend, Jenner witnessed an outcry from many in the transgender community after she told TMZ that she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school, calling it “a question of fairness”.

While discussing her place as a transgender role model on Fox News, Jenner lamented the high suicide rate within the community and added, “For me to be a role model for them, to be out there. I am running for governor of the state of California, who would ever thunk [sic] that? We’ve never even had a woman governor.”

But Hannity queried back: “But some are mad at you.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Jenner shook her head and stumbled over her initial response before saying: “I move on.”

Her cautious steps into the campaign highlight the risks for a political newcomer who could be tripped up by a vast array of complex subjects, from immigration to tax policy to vaccine distribution.

The written statements and video released so far, which include shots of her Olympic competition and gold medal, appear intended to introduce Jenner’s story to voters who might know little about her.

With the Olympics more than four decades behind her, she’s probably best known these days for reality TV shows, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the spin-off, I Am Cait.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie