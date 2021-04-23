'Proven winner' Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

CAITLYN JENNER HAS said she will run for governor of California.

The Republican said in a statement on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot.

Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

California is expected to hold its second-ever recall election sometime this year, as the state’s anti-Newsom petition appears on track to secure the necessary number of signatures to trigger a recall vote.

“I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor,” Jenner said in the statement.

She noted how Newsom attended a now-infamous lunch last year with lobbyists at an opulent Napa Valley restaurant during a partial lockdown.

“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown (and) an entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” she said.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner added that her run “will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state.”

The 71-year-old celebrity activist described herself as “economically conservative, socially progressive” in a People magazine interview last year.

She immediately stands out in an emerging field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender.

Her run would come nearly two decades after the ascendancy of Arnold Schwarzenegger, another Republican who used his Hollywood fame as a springboard to the state’s highest office in a 2003 recall election.

Jenner is untested as a candidate and little is known about her positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.