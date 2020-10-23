Numerous batches of cakes sold in Lidl recalled due to potential presence of metal pieces

A NUMBER OF batches of cakes sold in Lidl are being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of metal.

Seerys Healthfield Ltd is recalling the below batches of its Bridge Bakery Carrot Cake, Lemon Cake and Tripe Chocolate Cake due to the potential presence of pieces of metal.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Separately, Seerys Heatherfield Ltd is also recalling the below batches of its Ryan’s Carrot Cake, Lemon Cake and Chocolate Cake due to the potential presence of pieces of metal.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores with the implicated batches.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced both recall notices on its website today.