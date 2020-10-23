#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Friday 23 October 2020
Numerous batches of cakes sold in Lidl recalled due to potential presence of metal pieces

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced the recalls today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Oct 2020, 10:00 PM
9 minutes ago 1,903 Views 1 Comment
A NUMBER OF batches of cakes sold in Lidl are being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of metal. 

Seerys Healthfield Ltd is recalling the below batches of its Bridge Bakery Carrot Cake, Lemon Cake and Tripe Chocolate Cake due to the potential presence of pieces of metal. 

Lidl cakes and batches Source: FSAI

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores supplied with the implicated batches. 

Separately, Seerys Heatherfield Ltd is also recalling the below batches of its Ryan’s Carrot Cake, Lemon Cake and Chocolate Cake due to the potential presence of pieces of metal. 

Ryan's Cakes Source: FSAI

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores with the implicated batches.  

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced both recall notices on its website today. 

