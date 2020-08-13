This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judgement reserved in action brought by home-schooled student over predictive grades process

The Minister for Education denies the student’s rights have been breached.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,824 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5175314
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

LEAVING CERT STUDENTS who are home-schooled cannot be given calculated grades where there is an absence of credible evidence from an independent source, lawyers for the Minister for Education have told the High Court.

The lawyers were making their submissions in an action taken by Elijah Burke over the State’s decision not to consider his application for calculated grades for those home-schooled by a parent or close relative.

Counsel for the Minister Nuala Butler SC said it would be unfair to other students if the small number of candidates home-schooled by a relative were to be assessed by a different system compared to the one out in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Counsel said it had been suggested that students like Elijah, who was home-schooled by his mother Martina Burke, could be given an estimated grade if he was interviewed on his course work by an independent teacher. 

This scenario would not be acceptable to the Minister as it would give Elijah an advantage over other school-attending students, it was submitted. 

Providing “a different system for him”, counsel said, was “not something the Minister could stand over”.

Elijah, represented by Paul O Higgins SC, Brendan Hennessy Bl instructed by solicitor Eileen McCabe, claims the “unjust and discriminatory” exclusion of home school students from the calculated grades process breaches his rights under the Article 42 of the Constitution and the Education (Welfare) Act 2000.

The decision means he cannot progress to third-level education for at least another year.
Mr O’Higgins, in rejecting the state’s arguments, said his client was being “punished” for being home-schooled.

Following the conclusion of submissions from both parties this evening, Mr Justice Meenan said he would give his decision on what was “a complex case” sometime next week.

The Minister denies Elijah’s rights have been breached.

Elijah, the court heard hopes to continues his studies at NUI Galway, and has applied to do a degree in either Biomedical Sciences or History with Music.

The 18-year-old from Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co Mayo, is one of ten siblings who have all been educated at home by their mother, a registered teacher.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Elijah claims the Minister has acted unlawfully in failing to have in place a process for receiving and determining applications for calculated grades for pupils who are home-schooled by a relative.

It is believed that there are approximately 10 other students in the same situation as Elijah.

In his judicial review proceedings against the Minister, Elijah seeks various orders and declarations, including orders compelling the Minister to determine his application for calculated grades.

He also seeks an order quashing parts of the calculated grades scheme imposing a blanket exclusion on parents acting as tutors for home-schooled children.
 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie