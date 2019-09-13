This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All six crew members were asleep when fire broke out on California dive boat, report says

A total of 34 people died in the 2 September fire.

By AFP Friday 13 Sep 2019, 7:49 AM
The dive boat engulfed in flames off the Southern California Coast on 2 September
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

ALL SIX CREW members were asleep when a fire broke out last week on board a California dive boat, leaving 34 people dead, the US National Transportation Safety Board has said.

In its preliminary report on the 2 September blaze – the worst maritime disaster in modern California history – the agency said “at the time of the fire, five crew members were asleep in berths behind the wheelhouse, and one crew member was asleep in the bunkroom”.

Under federal law, the 75-foot Conception was required to have a night watchman who was awake and able to alert others to a fire or other mishaps, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told the Los Angeles Times.

The preliminary report said one of the crew members was able to raise the alarm after being awakened by noise around 3.15am and seeing the fire.

“As crew members awoke, the captain radioed a distress message to the Coast Guard,” the report said.

It added that five crew members frantically tried to reach the 33 passengers and one fellow crew member sleeping in the lower deck but jumped overboard after they were unable to open a forward window and were overwhelmed by smoke.

Two crew members and the captain then swam to the stern and reboarded the vessel but were unable to access the 34 victims.

The fire was so intense that firefighters were unable to board the vessel which sank as they tried to extinguish the blaze. 

The boat had been on a three-day diving excursion around the Channel Islands, off the coast of Santa Barbara in southern California.

The blaze broke out on the last day of the trip, as the boat was anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and initial interviews of some of the crew members revealed no mechanical or electrical issues onboard the vessel, the NTSB report said.

It said salvage operations are underway to recover the wreckage for examination and that the probe will look into regulations for such vessels as well as warning systems, evacuation routes and training.

© AFP 2019 

AFP

