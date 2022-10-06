Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 8:51 AM
59 minutes ago 10,046 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5885522
A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard
Image: Andrew Kuhn
A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard
A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard
Image: Andrew Kuhn

A BABY GIRL and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business on Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

california-family-kidnapped Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnkes said the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard Source: Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star/AP

The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

Relatives of Jesus Salgado, 48, contacted authorities reporting that he had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping, Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday.

Salgado tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater, and he has since been hospitalised, the sheriff added.

Efforts to reach Salgado’s family were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

california-family-kidnapped Poster for the family after their kidnapping Source: Andrew Kuhn

Before the bodies were found, Warnke said detectives had not been able to speak to Salgado, who has been under medical sedation in the hospital.

The sheriff said detectives believe the kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The sheriff’s office said firefighters on Monday found Amandeep Singh’s truck on fire. Merced Police Department officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home, where a family member tried to reach him and the couple.

When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the Merced County Sheriff’s office to report them missing, the office said.

Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson said a farmer found a phone belonging to one of the victims on a street in Dos Palos, a town 30 miles south-west of Merced, and answered it when the family called it.

Warnke said that while detectives have not established any motive or determined whether Salgado worked with any accomplices, he believes the suspect was driven by money and colluded with someone else.

“I fully believe that there was at least one other person involved,” the sheriff said, noting that he does not have any evidence to back that up.

He added: “My speculation is that it’s financial.”

The sheriff’s office said the FBI, the California Department of Justice, and other local law enforcement agencies are helping with the investigation.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie