#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 15 September 2021
Advertisement

California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom defeats recall election

The Democrat stays in office in the US’s most populous state, preserving his chances for a future run at federal politics.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 6:52 AM
1 hour ago 8,011 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5549283
Newsom speaking in the wake of the win.
Image: Rich Pedroncelli
Newsom speaking in the wake of the win.
Newsom speaking in the wake of the win.
Image: Rich Pedroncelli

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN Newsom has defeated a recall election vote aimed at kicking him out of office early.

After a contest he crafted as part of a national battle for his Democratic party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and lingering threats from Trumpism, the victory cemented Newsom as a prominent figure in national Democratic politics.

It also ensured the US’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies on immigration, climate change, representation and inequality.

A Republican almost certainly would have replaced Newsom had the recall succeeded, bringing a polar opposite political worldview, though they would have had to contend with a state Capitol dominated by Democrats.

The recall, which turned on Newsom’s approach to the pandemic, mirrored the nation’s heated political divide over business closures and mask and vaccine mandates, and both parties will dissect its outcome heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden sought validation of the Democratic Party’s approach of tighter restrictions and vaccine requirements, urging Californians to show the nation that “leadership matters, science matters”.

The race was also a test of whether opposition to former President Donald Trump and his right-wing politics remains a motivating force for Democrats and independents.

“We defeated Donald Trump, we didn’t defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is still alive, all across this country,” Newsom said as he campaigned in a state the former president lost by 29 percentage points.

Republicans had hoped for proof that frustrations over months of pandemic precautions would drive voters away from Democrats.

They also searched for evidence that voters were tiring of liberal leadership. Democrats have controlled every level of government in California for more than a decade, a period marked by a housing crisis and the increasingly damaging effects of climate change.

Related Read

14.09.21 Dozens of candidates try to unseat California governor in 'recall election' - here's how it works

Republicans won back four US House seats last year, success that leaders hoped had indicated revived signs of life.

But a recall election is an imperfect barometer — particularly of national trends. Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2-to-1 in California, so the results may not translate to governors in toss-up states or reflect how voters will judge members of Congress next year. That the unusual contest was held at the tail end of summer meant some voters were not closely tuned in.

Voters were asked two questions: Should Mr Newsom be recalled, and, if so, who should replace him? Only a handful of the 46 names on the replacement ballot had any level of public recognition, but most failed to gain traction with voters.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who entered the race just three months before election day, quickly rose to the top of the pack. But that allowed Newsom to turn the campaign into a choice between the two men, rather than a referendum on his performance.

california-recall-elder Republican conservative radio host Larry Elder speaks to supporters after losing the recall vote. Source: Ashley Landis

Newsom seized on Elder’s opposition to the minimum wage and abortion rights as evidence he was outside the mainstream of California.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The governor branded him as “more extreme than Trump”, while Biden called him “the closest thing to a Trump clone I’ve ever seen”.

Though Newsom defeated the recall, he may soon be running against Elder again. The governor is up for re-election next year, and the primary, which puts candidates from all parties on one ballot, is just nine months away.

The recall was initiated by an amateur political organiser, and around 1.5 million signatures from the public were needed to trigger the poll.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie