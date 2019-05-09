Calls for clarity on how much investor will pay as Varadkar says broadband 'leap of faith' will be worth it

CALLS ARE BEING made for the government to clarify the contribution being made by the private operator behind the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

A cost-benefit analysis, carried out by consultancy firm PwC, released by the government yesterday, puts the real value cost to the private operator at €974 million.

This is less than a third of the cost the State is spending on the plan. The government will not end up owning the network once it’s finished, despite making a bigger investment.

Yesterday, Finance and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was asked to confirm the figure in the PwC report.

He told reporters that he was aware of the estimates around the contribution, but said he was not in a position to confirm the €974 million figure when put to him.

The government has stated that the cost to the State is €2.97 billion. This price includes VAT and a contingency fund.

The contingency fund set aside is €545 million, and will only be drawn down in specific circumstances. VAT accounts for €355 million.

The majority of the €2.97 billion that the State is spending will be paid in the first ten years, although payments will continue over a total of 25 years.

Yesterday, over 20 documents and government memos were released showing the Department of Public Expenditure officials, including Secretary General Robert Watt, raised serious concerns about the roll out of the broadband plan.

The correspondence included stark warnings given to the minister about the value for money of the plan, and one document stated that if the government planned to proceed with the final and last remaining bidder for the plan, it would be a “leap of faith”.

In refusing to confirm the final figure yesterday, Donohoe said many private companies bid to take part in State contracts and it would not be right to reveal such details.

Questioned about the controversy surrounding the broadband plan at a press conference in the Netherlands last evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had “absolutely” had confidence in Robert Watt, and had tremendous respect for him.

Asked whether he agreed with the senior civil servant’s contention that proceeding with the project would be a leap of faith, Varadkar said that perhaps it was but that it was a leap of faith “in believing in the future of rural Ireland”.

With mounting pressure on the government and minister to explain the reasoning behind ignoring the department’s advice, the next question being asked is for clarity around the level of contribution the private operator is making towards the project.

It was a question posed to Communications Minister Richard Bruton yesterday, but like his Cabinet colleague, he would not reveal the figure, stating that “in terms of the sum of the equity involved, I am not going to prejudice the final signing-off on a contract… by revealing a figure that, as deputies can see from the redacted documents, is a confidential figure”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said serious questions remain unanswered.

“While we know that taxpayers will be liable for €3 billion for this project, it remains unclear what level of investment will be made by Granahan McCourt Capital.

“Indeed the government has refused to release this information. The redacted nature of the documents would suggest that the consortium have very little skin in the game and could walk away at any time,” she said.

It is understood Donohoe also faced questioning about the figure at last night’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, however he would not reveal the total contribution to his own party colleagues.

The minister said yesterday that the decision to proceed with the NBP was one of biggest decisions he has made.

Donohoe said he received lots of different advice on the issue, stating that the department speaks with “one voice when they make a recommendation to a minister”.

He said there was a “robust” debate between departments on the matter, as is clearly shown in the documents released yesterday.

The minister acknowledged that his department “has a different view in relation to this”.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy