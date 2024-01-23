Over 70 households facing eviction in Westmeath as politicians urge coordinated councils response

DOZENS OF TENANTS have been served eviction notices from the Riverview apartment complex in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, with local politicians calling for inter-county cooperation to help those affected, many of whom rely on state rental supports.

There are 76 residential units in the complex which, according to the website of its owner, Remcoll, are all occupied.

This includes units on long-term lease with Westmeath County Council, and others on long-term lease with the Peter McVerry Trust, a housing charity.

The Department of Housing told The Journal that Westmeath County Council “has not as yet sought financial support from the Department to acquire the properties.”

“They know the option is available to them if they conclude that is the most appropriate response. The Department will work with them or an AHB (Approved Housing Body) to help support such a response,” it said.

It said the Residential Tenancies Acts provide that where 10 or more units are to be sold within a single development, the sale is subject to existing tenants remaining in situ, other than in exceptional circumstances.

The Department said this provision in the Acts, known as the Tyrrelstown Amendment, was introduced in recognition of the fact that tenants faced great difficulty in sourcing alternative rental accommodation in their locality, particularly where tenancy terminations were served en masse.

The Peter McVerry Trust confirmed it has “a number” of homes leased in the Kilbeggan complex.

“These are long-term leases which will not be affected by any change in ownership,” it said.

As of this week, there are only two HAP tenancies available in Westmeath, Liam McDaniel, a councillor for the area, said.

He told The Journal that he hopes the Council shows interest in buying the units, as some of the tenants have long-term leases. “That has to be honoured.”

“At the end of the day, no one wants to see anyone lose their home.

“Kilbeggan is a small enough community … it wouldn’t have a big amount of houses, social housing even, in it, [until] Riverview was constructed.”

Tenants at Riverview are receiving housing assistance through not only Westmeath County Council, but also Offaly and Laois County Councils.

Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen described the situation as “complicated”, due to the variation in tenants and leases, as well as the residents’ connections with neighbouring counties.

In a letter to Offaly County Council, Cowen asked that it cooperate with local authorities in Westmeath.

“It is a unique situation with the county boundary/border so close and these properties

particularly aiding many who cannot afford Tullamore rent rates,” he said.

Offaly and Westmeath County Councils confirmed that “a number of the tenancies in the complex” are on their housing support lists and in receipt of either Housing Assistance Payment or Intercounty Housing Assistance Payment.

Both councils said they “will be liaising with qualifying households to provide support over the coming months”.

Remcoll, the owner of the properties, and its estate agent Clement Herron Real Estate, did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.