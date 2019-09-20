This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Calories on menus 'make people order and eat less food'

Calorie counters on menus caused a 37% drop in calories consumed, according to an ESRI study.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 20 Sep 2019, 6:05 AM
44 minutes ago 783 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4816217
Image: Shutterstock/gpointstudio
Image: Shutterstock/gpointstudio

CALORIE COUNTS ON restaurant menus makes people more likely to take healthier meal choices, according to a new study. 

Research conducted by the Economic & Social Research Institute, published today, found that people ordered and ate less when calorie labels were put on menus. 

In contrast to the concerns of restaurant owners, the study found that calorie labels did not make people less likely to enjoy their meal. 

The restaurant industry has long opposed plans to put calories on menus. In February, Minister for Health Simon Harris floated plans to force businesses to display the calorie count of the food they serve. 

It’s an idea that has recurred in recent years and plans are currently in place to introduce legislation on the issue by the end of the year. 

The study

The effect of calorie information on restaurant-goers depended on where the information was placed on menus. 

The study found that the largest impact was found when calorie labels were displayed just to the right of the price on the menu, in the same font and size – this led to a 19% drop in the calories ordered and a 37% reduction in the calories eaten. 

Dr Deirdre Robertson, member of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit, said the study provided important new insights on the impact of calorie information. 

“Opinions about calorie posting differ and can be strongly held, so it is important to provide objective evidence about the likely impact,” she said. 

“Our results show not only that calorie posting changes behaviour, but also that seemingly small changes to the format influence how well people understand and respond to the information,” she added. 

Funded by the Irish Department of Health, the study involved a representative sample of people who were given different lunch menus at random. 

The research also made use of an infrared camera, which tracked people’s eye movements as they read the menu. 

Using the camera, researchers were able to find that people given a menu with calorie labels placed to the right of the price looked more at the labels. 

People were also more likely to remember how many calories were in their lunch. 

“Our results show not only that calorie posting changes behaviour, but also that seemingly small changes to the format influence how well people understand and respond to the information,” Robertson said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie