Poll: Should renters be allowed to own pets?

LABOUR HAS SAID there should not be a blanket ban on pets in rented accommodation.

In the UK, it was announced during the week that a ban on pets should only be enforced when there is good reason, such as in smaller properties or flats where it may be impractical.

Responding to the news, Senator Rebecca Moynihan called on the Housing Minister to review the situation here.

“It’s a really positive move to see a compassionate approach being taken by the Housing Minister in the UK, and the Minister and RTB (Residential Tenancies Board) should explore options to introduce a similar rule here.

“The blanket ban on pets by many landlords and even approved housing bodies is simply unfair. This affects everyone, from older people moving into senior citizens accommodation who are asked to give up their beloved furry friends, to families renting who are excluded from ever owning a family pet,” Moynihan said.

What do you think: Should renters be allowed to own pets?

