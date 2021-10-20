#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
Advertisement

Canada makes Covid vaccines mandatory to all staff in House of Commons

The new requirement will apply to members of the House and their staff, but also to other workers.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,222 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5579245
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CANADIAN PARLIAMENTARIANS WILL need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said last night.

“Effective Monday, 22 November 2021, individuals must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed within the House of Commons Precinct,” he said in a statement.

The new requirement will apply to members of the House and their staff, but also to office workers, journalists, contractors and consultants.

The directive comes about a month after an election campaign in which mandatory vaccinations were hotly debated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced last week that his cabinet will be unveiled on 26 October and that Parliament will reconvene on 22 November, had spoken out in favour of a vaccine mandate for Liberal candidates.

Other political parties have followed suit, but Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole has not made vaccination a criterion for candidate selection and refuses to say how many candidates are vaccinated.

In the 20 September election, his party won 119 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

Rota’s statement said that people who cannot receive the Covid vaccine for medical reasons will have the option of submitting a “recent negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test result”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In addition, the Canadian Parliament remains closed to visitors, and the requirement to wear a mask has been extended until January 2022.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie