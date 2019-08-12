This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Canadian teen murder suspects died by apparent suicide, autopsies confirm

A manhunt was launched for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky after three people were found murdered.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Aug 2019, 10:33 PM
11 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4763244
Image: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Image: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

AUTOPSIES HAVE CONFIRMED that two bodies discovered in the Canadian wilds were those of teen murder suspects who apparently took their own lives, police have said.

“The two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire,” federal police said in a statement.

Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18) had led police on a national manhunt.

They were wanted in connection with the murder of Australian Lucas Fowler (23) and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese (24) who were found shot dead alongside the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia three weeks ago. 

The two bodies of the suspects were found on Wednesday near the shoreline of the Nelson River, approximately 8 kilometres from a burnt out vehicle allegedly used by the suspects.

In a statement today, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the two died in what appears to be suicide.

While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known, police said. 

However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area, according to police.

Police also confirmed that two firearms were located with the two deceased men. Forensic analysis is underway in order to definitively confirm that these weapons are connected with the homicide investigations.

The Manitoba RCMP have completed their search of the area where the two male bodies were discovered.

Investigators are now assessing all items located in Manitoba, along with the previous findings related to the three homicide investigations, in order to gain more clarity into what happened to Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

The assessment will review all the investigative findings to date, whether it is statements, evidentiary time lines, physical or digital evidence.

The suspects’ next of kin have been notified and have been offered support. 

“The BC RCMP commits that once we have completed that review within the next few weeks, we will be providing the families with an update with respect to the totality of the investigations and then releasing the information publicly,” police said. 

If you need to talk, contact for free:

  • Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (available 24/7)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie (available 24/7)
  • Aware 1800 804848 (depression, anxiety)
  • Childline 1800 666666 (for under 18s, available 24/7)
  • National Rape Crisis Helpine 1800 77 88 88 (available 24/7)

