Canadian teen murder suspects died by apparent suicide, autopsies confirm

AUTOPSIES HAVE CONFIRMED that two bodies discovered in the Canadian wilds were those of teen murder suspects who apparently took their own lives, police have said.

“The two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire,” federal police said in a statement.

Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18) had led police on a national manhunt.

They were wanted in connection with the murder of Australian Lucas Fowler (23) and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese (24) who were found shot dead alongside the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia three weeks ago.

The two bodies of the suspects were found on Wednesday near the shoreline of the Nelson River, approximately 8 kilometres from a burnt out vehicle allegedly used by the suspects.

In a statement today, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the two died in what appears to be suicide.

While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known, police said.

However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area, according to police.

Police also confirmed that two firearms were located with the two deceased men. Forensic analysis is underway in order to definitively confirm that these weapons are connected with the homicide investigations.

The Manitoba RCMP have completed their search of the area where the two male bodies were discovered.

Investigators are now assessing all items located in Manitoba, along with the previous findings related to the three homicide investigations, in order to gain more clarity into what happened to Leonard Dyck, Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

The assessment will review all the investigative findings to date, whether it is statements, evidentiary time lines, physical or digital evidence.

The suspects’ next of kin have been notified and have been offered support.

“The BC RCMP commits that once we have completed that review within the next few weeks, we will be providing the families with an update with respect to the totality of the investigations and then releasing the information publicly,” police said.

