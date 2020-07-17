This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (73) who refused to wear face mask in shop shot dead hours later by Canadian police

The man allegedly assaulted a grocery store employee before being shot on Wednesday.

By AFP Friday 17 Jul 2020, 10:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Jim Reed
Image: Shutterstock/Jim Reed

CANADIAN POLICE HAVE shot and killed a 73-year-old man just hours after he refused to wear a face mask in a grocery store.

The country’s public broadcaster CBC reported that the man allegedly assaulted a grocery store employee on Wednesday after he was asked to follow laws about wearing face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, CBC said, citing Ontario police.

The man refused, according to an employee at the store in Minden, about 200 kilometers north of Toronto, and fled after the incident.

Police were called but did not stop the suspect’s car “in the interest of public safely,” they said. Instead, they used his license plate to find his house.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, which was also confirmed by an independent investigation.

The man died shortly after being transported to a hospital, according to a statement from Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The man’s identity is still unknown.

“From the scene, a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol were collected,” plus the weapons of two police officers, the SIU said. An autopsy is planned for today.

© – AFP 2020

