#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Canada to mandate Covid vaccine for government workers amid Delta surge

A deadline for inoculations for some 300,000 public servants will be announced in the coming weeks.

By AFP Friday 13 Aug 2021, 10:24 PM
21 minutes ago 1,653 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522722
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT announced that it will require all federal workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

“We know that vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic,” said Dominic LeBlanc, a government minister in charge of Canada’s federal bureaucracy.

“We expect federal public servants to want to comply with this mandatory requirement,” he added.

A deadline for inoculations for some 300,000 public servants will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated.

The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travellers. This includes all commercial air travellers, passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships.

The federal government is Candida’s largest employer and LeBlanc said the vaccine mandate is “aimed at helping Canada reach a minimum level of coverage needed to fully reopen the economy, and keep it open as well as to protect thousands of workers.”

As of today, 82% of Canada’s 38 million population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while nearly 71% were fully vaccinated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The announcement comes less than a month before the reopening of Canada’s borders to vaccinated foreign travelers, scheduled for 7 September, a year and a half after their closure due to the pandemic.

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie