VOTERS GO TO the polls on 7 June to cast their ballots on who they would like to fill Ireland’s 14 MEP seats in the next European Parliament.

A large number of candidates have declared their status in recent weeks, as we inch closer to polling day.

There’s only a few days left before we have a full field.

In this piece, we’ve listed all the candidates so far.

Dublin candidates – 4 seats

Barry Andrews , Fianna Fáil: Incumbent MEP for Dublin

, Fianna Fáil: Incumbent MEP for Dublin Ciarán Cuffe, Green Party: Incumbent MEP for Dublin

Green Party: Incumbent MEP for Dublin Clare Daly, Independent: Incumbent MEP for Dublin

Independent: Incumbent MEP for Dublin Regina Doherty , Fine Gael: Senator for Dublin

, Fine Gael: Senator for Dublin Lynn Boylan , Sinn Féin: Senator for Dublin

, Sinn Féin: Senator for Dublin Bríd Smith , People Before Profit-Solidarity: TD for Dublin South-Central

, People Before Profit-Solidarity: TD for Dublin South-Central Aodhán Ó Riordáin , Labour Party: TD for Dublin Bay North

, Labour Party: TD for Dublin Bay North Daithí Doolan, Sinn Féin: Councillor for Dublin City Council

Sinn Féin: Councillor for Dublin City Council Sinéad Gibney , Social Democrats: Former chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

, Social Democrats: Former chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Diarmuid Ó Conaráin , Irish Freedom Party: Handyman

, Irish Freedom Party: Handyman Philip Dwyer , Ireland First: Student

, Ireland First: Student Stephen O’Rourke , Independent: Scientist

, Independent: Scientist Niall Boylan, Independent Ireland: Radio Broadcaster

Independent Ireland: Radio Broadcaster Andy Heasman , The Irish People: Roofer

, The Irish People: Roofer Patrick Quinlan , The National Party: Field Sales Representative

, The National Party: Field Sales Representative Malachy Steenson , Independent: Solicitor

, Independent: Solicitor Dr. Umar Al-Qadr , Independent: Businessman and Muslim Cleric

, Independent: Businessman and Muslim Cleric Robin Cafolla, Rabhartas Glas: Software engineer

Midlands-North-West – 5 seats

Maria Walsh , Fine Gael: Incumbent MEP for Midlands-North-West

, Fine Gael: Incumbent MEP for Midlands-North-West Chris MacManus , Sinn Féin: Incumbent MEP for Midlands-North-West

, Sinn Féin: Incumbent MEP for Midlands-North-West Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Independent: Incumbent MEP for Midlands-North-West

Independent: Incumbent MEP for Midlands-North-West Barry Cowen , Fianna Fáil: TD for Laois-Offaly

, Fianna Fáil: TD for Laois-Offaly Peadar Tóibín , Aontú: TD for Meath East

, Aontú: TD for Meath East Niall Blaney , Fianna Fáil: Senator in Donegal

, Fianna Fáil: Senator in Donegal Lisa Chambers , Fianna Fáil: Leader of the Seanad and Senator in Mayo

, Fianna Fáil: Leader of the Seanad and Senator in Mayo Pauline O’Reilly , Green Party: Senator in Galway West

, Green Party: Senator in Galway West Nina Carberry , Fine Gael: Farmer and ex-professional jockey

, Fine Gael: Farmer and ex-professional jockey Fergal Landy , Labour Party: Social Worker

, Labour Party: Social Worker Michelle Gildernew , Sinn Féin: MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone

, Sinn Féin: MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Brian O’Boyle , People Before Profit-Solidarity: Lecturer

, People Before Profit-Solidarity: Lecturer Rory Hearne, Social Democrats: Academic and housing expert

Social Democrats: Academic and housing expert Ciaran Mullooly , Independent Ireland: Community Tourism Officer and former RTÉ journalist

, Independent Ireland: Community Tourism Officer and former RTÉ journalist Anthony Cahill , The Irish People: Engineer

, The Irish People: Engineer Hermann Kelly , The Irish Freedom Party: European Parliamentary Assistant

, The Irish Freedom Party: European Parliamentary Assistant Dr. Gerry Waters , Independent: Medical Doctor, GP

, Independent: Medical Doctor, GP John Waters , Independent: Writer

, Independent: Writer Margaret Alacoque Maguire , Ireland First: Property Developer

, Ireland First: Property Developer Michelle Smith , Independent: Accountant

, Independent: Accountant James Reynolds, The Nationalist Party: Farmer

Ireland South – 5 seats

Billy Kelleher, Fianna Fáil: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South

Fianna Fáil: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan , Green Party: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South

, Green Party: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly , Fine Gael: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South

, Fine Gael: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South Mick Wallace, Independent: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South

Independent: Incumbent MEP for Ireland South Kathleen Funchion , Sinn Féin: TD for Carlow-Killkenny

, Sinn Féin: TD for Carlow-Killkenny Paul Gavan , Sinn Féin: Senator in Limerick

, Sinn Féin: Senator in Limerick Niamh Hourigan , Labour Party: Sociologist

, Labour Party: Sociologist Susan Doyle, Social Democrats: Solicitor

Social Democrats: Solicitor Patrick Murphy , Aontú: Fishermen and Fish Producer

, Aontú: Fishermen and Fish Producer John Mullins, Fine Gael: Businessman, former CEO of Bord Gáis

Fine Gael: Businessman, former CEO of Bord Gáis Cynthia Ní Mhurchú , Fianna Fáil: Former RTÉ presenter

, Fianna Fáil: Former RTÉ presenter Cian Prendiville, People Before Profit-Solidarity: Magazine editor

People Before Profit-Solidarity: Magazine editor Eddie Punch , Independent: Former chief of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association

, Independent: Former chief of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association Derek Blighe, Ireland First: Bricklayer

Ireland First: Bricklayer Ross Lahive, The Irish People: Carpenter

The Irish People: Carpenter Una McGurk , Independent: Barrister

, Independent: Barrister Graham De Barra , Independent: Human Rights Campaigner

, Independent: Human Rights Campaigner Michael Leahy, Irish Freedom Party: Architect

What’s next?

Candidates have already been hitting the doorsteps and canvassing will ramp up significantly in the coming weeks.

The European Parliament had its final sitting in Strasbourg this week so you can expect that incumbent MEPs will also be a lot more visible.

Candidates must declare their candidacy to their relevant returning officer before 30 April.

Advertisement

Before the election, each candidate must also prepare a replacement list: one person from that list will be selected to take over the seat if it becomes vacant at some point during their term. This is because there are no by-elections for the European Parliament.

Parties must select six people for the list while independent candidates must select four. A copy of this list will be available at every polling station on polling day, 7 June.

From 8 May, members of the public will begin to see posters being erected.

These posters must be removed, by law, by 14 June.

—

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

It’s a busy year for elections around the world. Before you head out to vote, check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.