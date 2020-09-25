Six people arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €600,000 and €130,000 in cash

SIX PEOPLE WERE arrested after gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €600,000 and €130,000 in cash following a number of searches in Dublin and Wicklow yesterday.

The searches were part of an intelligence-led operation by gardaí attached to Pearse Street Station into the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

Shortly before 3pm yesterday a car was intercepted in Rathnew, Co Wicklow. Gardaí searched the car and found a suitcase containing cannabis herb with a value of €600,000 (pending analysis).

The driver of this car, a 42-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Following on from this interception, a car was later stopped on the Walkinstown Road in Co Dublin. Gardaí seized €85,000 in cash following a search of the car. A 46 year-old man was subsequently arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station. He was also detained under section two of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A final follow-up search at a Dublin residence led to the seizure of small quantities of suspected cannabis herb, and €45,000 in cash. The occupants at this residence, one woman and three men, were arrested at the scene. The four individuals were taken to Pearse Street and Kevin Street stations.

Investigations are ongoing.