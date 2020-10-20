Man arrested, €800k of cannabis and €80k cash seized after gardaí stop and search vehicle

A MAN HAS been arrested and €800,000 worth of cannabis and around €80,000 in cash have been seized after gardaí stopped a vehicle in Dublin today.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious and organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted and searched the vehicle in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin.

During the course of the operation, 40kg of cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €800,000 was seized along with approximately €80,000 in cash.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested. He is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda Station.